LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new middle school in west Louisville is closer to reality.
On Thursday, Jefferson County Public Schools' local planning committee unanimously approved adding the school to the district's facilities plan.
JCPS is proposing a change to the student assignment plan, which would allow students to choose to go to a school close to their home or one far away. If that plan is adopted, it would require a new middle school to be built in west Louisville.
Superintendent Marty Pollio said a lot work remains, however.
"Putting this on this plan does not mean that it's going to happen," he said. "Essentially, what would have to happen for this to occur would be: A. The board to approve the school separately, so ... that would have to be a separate vote of the Board of Education, and then also to accompany with that, change our student assignment plan."
The plan now goes to the JCPS board at its Aug. 18 meeting.
