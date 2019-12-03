LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS could make changes to the plan that dictates where thousands of students go to school, and, if passed, it could affect thousands of kids in west Louisville.
Some ideas could also lead to JCPS building more schools in the West End.
The Student Assignment Review Committee discussed its recommendations Tuesday night. The group has met for more than two years.
The committee has invited community feedback on a new plan, and the school board will get its first look at recommendations during a work session next month. One of the biggest possible changes includes an option for students who live in JCPS satellite areas, primarily west Louisville, to go to school closer to home.
Right now, up to 70% of those kids don't have a choice, which results in longer bus rides to schools across town.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said that if more middle and high schoolers choose to go to school in their neighborhood, JCPS likely would have to build new facilities.
"Right now in our infrastructure, we don't have a middle school or a high school or possible multiple (schools) to support that, so I think we're going to have to have a corresponding facility discussion," he said.
A consulting firm is studying the effects of that idea. Other recommendations by the committee include doing away with forced exits from magnet schools and adding more magnet programs across the district.
The board is expected to take a final vote in the spring.
School officials invited parents and community members to give feedback on a new plan at the Louisville Urban League at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 9.
