LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana funeral home where dozens of bodies and cremated remains were discovered over the summer is facing another lawsuit.
In July, a strange smell led to the discovery of 31 bodies and 17 cremated remains at the Lankford Funeral Home on Middle Road in Jeffersonville.
At least 20 families filed a civil lawsuit against the funeral home's director, Randy Lankford. The latest lawsuit was filed Monday in Jefferson Circuit Court by Ichiro Vance.
Vance lost his mom, Jennie Chiba, of Louisville, Kentucky, last March. The lawsuit states Vance was referred to Lankford Funeral Home by the Jefferson County Coroner.
While Vance paid for Lankford's services, he still doesn't know where his mother's remains are. In the lawsuit, he calls the funeral home's actions "negligent" and "outrageous." He's asking a judge to make Lankford pay up for emotional distress and breaking a signed contract that stated the funeral home would properly prepare Chiba's body for burial or cremation.
No specific monetary amount is listed in the lawsuit.
Lankford is charged with six counts of theft related to the mishandling of remains and had his license to operate a funeral home suspended in August. Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said more charges are likely. Lankford is scheduled to go to trial in February.
