LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville funeral home is under investigation after the owner allegedly got behind on processing bodies, which began stacking up for an unknown period of time, a source told WDRB News.
Friday evening, the Jeffersonville Police Department said they "began an investigation into the conditions of the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center, located in the 3100 block of Middle Road."
According to a source, the funeral home is operated by one person.
The air conditioning then went out, which is possibly what got the attention of others in the area that something was going on.
The source said police don't initially believe anything deliberately malicious is going on at the funeral home, but the investigation is still ongoing.
