LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charges have been filed against the director of a Jeffersonville funeral home where dozens of bodies were found last month.
Randy Lankford is charged with six counts of Theft related to the mishandling of remains at Lankford Funeral Home.
In July, police were sent to the funeral home at 3106 Middle Road after neighbors reported a strange smell. Investigators say they found 31 bodies, as well as the cremated remains of 16 people.
There are currently two class action civil lawsuits filed against Lankford by relatives of people found at the funeral home.
