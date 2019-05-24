CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A YouTube video that went viral recently takes nostalgic southern Indiana shoppers back to the glory days when River Falls Mall wasn't only open, but kicking.
A train, arcade, carousel and plenty of shopping options made it popular. But, just like most malls across the area, time has not been kind to the old hot spot. Department stores have been gone. Toys "R" Us and O'Charley's just left.
"We definitely have vacancies in the area that need to be filled," said Rhonda Hettinger, a nearby business owner.
New businesses and some old ones have opted to open along a packed Veteran's Parkway.
"They need to bring stuff back over here," Brenda Jones, a southern Indiana resident, said about the River Falls property.
Plans are in the works to do just that. Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity said the town has entered into a purchase agreement for part of the old mall. Baity said there's no intention to displace any tenants already open for business.
The details for the future are under wraps until next week, but the people who know, love and work in Clarksville are happy an effort is being made.
"This is a very populated area, and I think the more businesses that we have, the more attraction we're going to have to this business as well," Hettinger said.
Clarksville's big announcement is expected Tuesday. Stay with WDRB News for the latest.
