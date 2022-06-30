LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new program at Louisville Metro Corrections is aimed at helping veterans in jail.
It's called "Operation VALOR" or "Veterans Aspiring for Life of Reform."
The program will include substance abuse treatment, life skills education, job skills education, connection to services provided by the VA and discharge planning.
Several officers at Metro Corrections are veterans themselves who have volunteered to be mentors.
New jail director Jerry Collins is also an Army veteran.
