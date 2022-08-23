LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new trade school is opening in Louisville to launch workers into a new career as soon as possible.
The Building Institute of Greater Louisville is opening a program focused on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) trade.
Training will introduce students to a career in the HVAC field, and after they are trained, they will be placed in a job.
There was a shortage of HVAC workers even before the pandemic. Since then, the demand has only grown.
"There are so many people who need so many things done and we just don't have the people to service them right now so we're starting with HVAC because we see that as one of the areas of highest demand immediately," said Juva Barber, of the Building Institute of Greater Louisville.
Classes will take place at the Institute's North Hurstbourne location and will begin in October.
