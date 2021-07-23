LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany celebrated the completion of a new medical facility with a ribbon cutting on Friday.
Optum, a health care services company, opened on Technology Avenue near Charlestown Road and Interstate 265.
The building will include a variety of services including primary care, specialties, video visits, health management programs and Medicare wellness care.
"We want to reinvent the patient care experience. We need to reinvent the patient care experience. We need to control costs, Dr. Brian Heimer, who is on the Optum medical executive team, said.
"We need to provide better care, and that's what we are doing. So although we have this wonderful space, what we really have inside is what matters."
Since opening in 1994, Optum has opened more than 1,400 neighborhood clinics across the country.
The company currently has 200 primary care doctors in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
