LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's NuLu neighborhood has a new Mediterranean restaurant.
MeeshMeesh Mediterranean cut the ribbon Thursday at its newest location on East Market Street, in the former Wiltshire on Market.
The restaurant offers family-style Eastern Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food and drinks.
"We look at the region of the Middle East that focuses on Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, Israel and Syria to name a few of the countries," Noam Bilitzer, owner, operator and chef said. "So lots of fresh flavors, really bright ingredients, really delicious."
MeeshMeesh, which means "apricot" in both Arabic and Hebrew, is open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 5-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m.
