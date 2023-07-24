LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new eastern Mediterranean restaurant is coming to downtown Louisville's East Market District.
MeeshMeesh Mediterranean will open in August in the former Wiltshire on Market at 636 East Market Street in NuLu.
The restaurant features a shareable menu with a variety of vegetarian, vegan and meat options. Ingredients from local farms and businesses such as Fisher Farms, Barr Farms and Naked Greens will be used.
“MeeshMeesh is a place to break bread and share delicious food and cocktails over unforgettable conversations,” Chef Noam Bilitzer, MeeshMeesh owner and operator, said in a news release Monday. “We’re excited about this opportunity and are so grateful to Susan Hershberg and the Wiltshire family for helping to make this all possible.”
The restaurant will be open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday. The restaurant also has a reservation-only private event space that can hold up to 36 people.
Bilitzer, who was named "Chopped Winner" on the Food Network's "Chopped," said the restaurant's atmosphere is reflected in the meaning of "MeeshMeesh."
“MeeshMeesh, in both Arabic and Hebrew, simply means apricot,” Bilitzer said. “The words sound reflects the warm and inviting atmosphere of the restaurant. We want guests to come, relax, and enjoy the menu together building memories to last a lifetime. We’re highlighting the unique flavors and influences I grew up with, and we can’t wait to share them with everyone.”
An exact grand opening date has not yet been announced.
