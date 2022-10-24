LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders are proposing a bold approach to tackle the impacts of redlining.
Starting in the 1930s, banks refused to insure mortgages in and near Black neighborhoods in a practice known as redlining.
Research shows redlining still has impact on homeownership in minority communities today.
Some Metro Council members want to use $13 million in federal and city funding to give families an opportunity to buy a home in formerly redlined areas.
"I was sitting one day thinking about, we have all this data, we have all this evidence," Metro Councilmember Keisha Dorsey, D-3, said. "What are we doing? At what point do reports stop and we start taking action?"
If approved, up to $50,000 in grants would be available to buy vacant lots or properties with abandoned homes.
Grant recipients must intend to own and live in the home.
The ultimate goal is to help 200 Louisville households through this initiative.
