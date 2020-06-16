MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A $9.5 million project to completely revamp Madison's bridge approach is nearing its end as a new section of State Road 56 is set to reopen Thursday.
The state-funded project not only created a smoother entry to downtown Madison via the new portion of SR 56, but it also widened the intersection as well. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, that section of road sees about 8,700 vehicles a day.
"Lots of people, either in Indiana or Kentucky, work in the neighboring state," INDOT spokesperson Natalie Garrett said. "So there's lots of traffic going back and forth."
The construction caused congestion in the area just off the Milton Madison Bridge, but traffic was an issue before, too.
Cars coming from Kentucky to Indiana, or vice versa, had to make several stops and turns at Second Street, US 421 and Main Street to navigate the area. This project aims to eradicate that problem for regular commuters and especially semi-trucks that pass through.
"There's more truck traffic as trucks get bigger with larger loads," Garrett said. "It will make it easier for them to get to and from the bridge and reach their destination safely."
The project also beautified the "Madison Gateway," INDOT said. Two stone retaining walls follow the new portion of SR 56. There are also plans for new landscaping around the area too.
The landscaping, and several other things will continue even after the road opens Thursday. Crews still have to repair water lines in the surrounding areas, touch up an extension of the pedestrian walking bridge that leads into Madison and clean up the construction site. INDOT said that will be done by fall, and things will operate much smoother at the Madison bridge approach.
"With all construction, there's headaches here and there," Garrett said. "Some projects more than others. But I think people are excited to see the light at the end of the tunnel."
The city of Madison plans to hold a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of the new section of SR 56 on Wednesday.
