LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The air pollution in Louisville isn't as bad as it used to be.
That's according to a new report from the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District.
It said toxic chemicals in the area know as Rubbertown, have dropped by almost 80% since 2005.
“Our air monitoring section is a nationwide leader, not only because they work with diligence and precision, but because they are willing to utilize new equipment, methods, and practices to collect more data on Louisville's air than ever before.” Rachael Hamilton, Director of APCD, said in a news release.
Emissions of the worst contaminants, those with the greatest estimated cancer risk, have decreased by about 96%.
These reductions correlate with reductions in emissions from industrial facilities and vehicles.
The full report can be viewed below:
