LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant and office space could be coming to Market Street in New Albany.
A 12,000-square-foot property is proposed for the old federal parking lot site at the corner of Scribner and Market streets. It would include a new La Catrina restaurant on the first floor with a large patio and additional retail space.
The second floor would either have more office space of apartment units.
The project is a $3 million investment. The proposal was accepted by the New Albany Redevelopment Commission, pending final legal review.
