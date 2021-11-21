LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in Louisville now have a new place to turn for perfect photos of themselves.
Angles Selfie Museum opened in downtown Louisville off Whiskey Row at 111 West Washington Street.
The museum helps support 50/50 Mentoring Collaborative, a mentoring program for young girls. The pop-up museum's goal is to raise $50,000.
It features eight rooms with curated installations by artist Latora Schmidt.
"We're here for only 90 days with the hopes of staying longer and so why not bring creatives from Louisville such as Latora to come together to create a space where we can all just appreciate the arts and also have fun while doing it," Nicole Hayden, the museum's creator, said.
Angles Selfie hopes through sponsors it will be able to stay at it's current location for even up to a year.
