LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Newburg residents could get a flu shot or a COVID-19 test Monday all without leaving their vehicles or neighborhood.
Cars lined up Monday at the Newburg Church of Christ on East Indian Trail for free flu, pneumonia and shingles shots. Louisville Metro Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin and the church partnered together to offer the free vaccinations and testing at the church.
The free health vaccinations will be available again on Nov. 9. COVID-19 tests are available in the church's parking lot on the second and fourth Monday of each month, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
