LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car crashed into the back of a school bus with students on board Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred just after 8:35 a.m. at the intersection of Preston Highway and Bennett Lane. That's near Fern Valley Road.
Jefferson County Public Schools says a car hit the back of Bus No. 1270, which was carrying students to Slaughter Elementary School at the time. The front of the car was visibly damaged.
There were 19 students on board the bus. No injuries were reported.
