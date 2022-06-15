LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shots were fired at a local business on Bardstown Road Wednesday afternoon, according to LMPD.
Police say around 1:30 p.m. they responded to a call of a shooting at Encore Resale. No one was injured and there weren't customers in the building.
Tana Vogt works two doors down from Encore Resale. He described the shots fired sounding like construction.
"We were just working, heard some loud pops, it kind of sounded like construction," he said. "About 10 minutes later about seven cop cars pulled up so at that point we knew something was going on."
Police are still investigating if it's a random or targeted shooting.
Since the beginning of 2022, the 1000 block of Bardstown Road has seen multiple crimes, according to LMPD's crime mapping tool. Ranging from theft, fraud, and at lease one instance of robbery.
Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, who represents District 8, said safety is a top priority for the popular area.
"We're going to have issues that need to be addressed," Armstrong said. "There's also a lo of other things we need to work on."
Nick Boone owns a business on Bardstown Road. He said he finds the general area to be safe but has concerns after hearing of a shooting in the middle of the day.
"I don't like it at all, I think it's demoralizing to citizens and I think it's demoralizing to businesses," Boone said.
Boone said he finds the area west of his store on the 1600 block of Bardstown Road to be more problematic.
"I think down there is a little bit of a different story," Boone said.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.