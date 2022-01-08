LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one was injured in a fire that affected six units of an apartment building in the 3100 block of Fordhaven Road, according to Pleasure Ridge Park Fire 3rd Platoon Maj. Joe Elder.
Elder said the fire started on the lower level and affected three floors. PRP Fire responded to the call shortly after 3 p.m. for the fire near St. Andrews Church Road on Saturday afternoon.
The Arson Unit is now investigating what caused the fire.
This story may be updated.
