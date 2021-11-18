LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Allegiant's first nonstop flight from Louisville to Austin, Texas, was scheduled to take off Thursday afternoon from Louisville Muhmmad Ali International Airport.
The airline announced the new route in June. The flights to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will operate twice weekly, with fares as low as $39 one way.
Louisville's airport has added several low-fare flights and airlines to its lineup, including flights with Breeze and Spirit Airlines.
Flight days, times and fares for the Louisville to Austin flight and other routes can be found at Allegiant.com.
Allegiant now offers 14 nonstop flights out of Louisville to popular destinations.
