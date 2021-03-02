LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Children's Hospital on Tuesday debuted the completed renovation and expansion of its pediatric intensive care unit (PICU).
The project will "improve critical care services for children and expand a family-centered approach to treating the region's sickest kids," according to a news release from the hospital.
Hospital officials said the patient bays in the PICU have been transformed into "a more private environment" for families, including play areas and other "family-oriented amenities."
The project also added a new space for physician and nursing education. Two of the hospital's neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) were also renovated.
The $9 million renovation and expansion marks the completion of a larger $78 million project announced in March 2017 that included the addition of the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CICU), which was completed in 2019.
Officials said the project has increased the hospital's critical care capacity from 26 to 38 beds.
Norton Children's Hospital is the only Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center with pediatric intensive care services in the area.
