LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Children's Medical Group is taking over operations of Open Arms Children's Health.
It's a service of Home of the Innocents. Norton Children's will now give general medical audiology and psychiatric care on-site at the downtown Louisville campus.
Norton says the partnership allows it to serve kids in foster care and families struggling to get quality health care in the area.
“We look forward to caring for children in our new location on the Home of the Innocents campus. It is an honor to build on the tradition established by the Home in serving children and families who need special care," Dr. Jennifer C. Evans, system vice president, pediatric services, for Norton Healthcare, said in a news release.
Norton Children's assumed operations on Oct. 1.
