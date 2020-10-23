LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first drug approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19 could cut recovery time down by five days.
Norton Healthcare currently has a supply of remdesivir ready for patients.
On Friday morning, during a ZOOM call, two Norton doctors explained that the drug has been used on an emergency basis since the spring. It is also the drug that President Donald Trump was administered when he contracted COVID-19 earlier this month.
But across the country, it wasn't always available when patients needed it.
Norton said the FDA's approval helps remove barriers for patients to receive it.
"Remdesivir is only available through IV, and actually, with the FDA approval, they said it is only recommended for patients who are requiring hospital-level care," said Dr. Ashley Wilde, a pharmacist. "So this wouldn't be a therapy for anybody who is being treated at home or has mild symptoms."
In a study, remdesivir cut recovery time from 15 to 10 days, on average. The cost of the drug ranges from $3,000 to more than $5,000 before insurance.
This drug was previously studied to treat SARS and Ebola patients, but it was never granted FDA approval.
