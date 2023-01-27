LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Valentine's Day can be a lonely time for children in the hospital -- but employees at Norton Children's Hospital say you can make the day a little brighter.
According to a news release, the hospital is collecting online cards to be given to patients at Norton Children's Hospital, Norton Women's and Children's Hospital, Norton Children's Medical Center and Novak Children for Children's Health.
Beginning on Jan. 27 and continuing through Feb. 10, anyone can select a Valentine's greeting by clicking here. The public can choose from eight different Valentine's Day cards that contain heartfelt messages on the front and fun activities for kids on the back. The cards will be printed and hand-delivered to child patients at random on Valentine's Day.
Additionally, the public can purchase a stuffed animal by clicking here. Those stuffed animals will be distributed to child patients at random. Ten percent of those purchases will be donated to the Norton Children's Hospital Foundation to support patients at Norton Children's Heart Institute in honor of American Heart Month.
Last year, Norton Children's Hospital received nearly 8,000 e-Valentines and 1,500 stuffed animals through donations from across Kentucky and 33 other states.
