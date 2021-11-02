LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare says COVID-19 shots could be available within a few days for children ages 5 to 11 years old.
CDC advisors were set to vote Tuesday afternoon on the Pfizer vaccine for young children. If it's approved, the CDC director is expected to officially recommend the shot.
The FDA already has approved the vaccine, and many pediatricians are already placing orders. Doctors are urging parents to get young children vaccinated.
As Norton Healthcare's Dr. Kristina Bryant explains, the dosage is less than what adults get.
"It works the same way, it stimulates the immune system the same way, but this is a special formulation just for kids," Bryant said. "It contains less of the antigen -- that's the part that stimulates the immune system. The amount that goes into the arm will be a little less."
Bryant says the children's doses are packaged "in a special vial with an orange top so it can't be confused with the adult vaccine that comes in a different color vial."
According to data from CDC, more than 1.8 million 5 to 11 year olds have been infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and more than 143 have died.
