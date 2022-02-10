LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare in Louisville is working to bring relief to people who suffer from frequent headaches.
The healthcare giant recently launched a new virtual "Headache School" that provides treatment advice and information on how to prevent them.
"We put together what I think is quality education material that really goes over what are the problems that people have with headache," said Dr. Brian Plato a headache neurologist at the Norton Neuroscience Institute. "Why might someone need to come see a doctor?
Topics like those, along with symptoms, treatments and causes of headache are covered in the program. Plato said 40 million people in the U.S. suffer from migraine headaches but about half are undiagnosed because many people think they're sinus headaches.
So the hope with Headache School is to educate people on the different types of headache.
Headache is one symptom of a migraine, which is a neurological problem that can at times cause severe, disabling pain.
However, Plato said the underlying issue usually is not as scary as it may seem.
"I think everyone who comes to see me assume they either have a brain tumor or an aneurism or something scary, and the reality is, very, very few of my patients see me for anything worrisome."
Plato said patients who suffer from recurrent, frequent headaches or headaches that keep them from doing everyday tasks should see a doctor. People who use over the counter treatments for headaches 2-3 days a week should also consider scheduling a telemedicine headache consultation with Norton.
There's no charge for Norton's Headache School. Visit nortonhealthcare.com/headache school to sign up. Participants will receive the first educational video via email minutes after signing up.
