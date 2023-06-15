LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 vaccine is no longer a requirement to work at Norton Healthcare.
The vaccine became mandatory for employees during the pandemic.
Norton said the move comes after the Department of Health and Human Services and its accrediting agency withdrew the employment regulations around COVID-19 vaccinations.
"We adapt our policies to assure patient safety and meet guidelines and regulations of our accrediting bodies and government agencies," Norton said in a statement to WDRB News.
While it's no longer a requirement for employees, volunteers, vendors and contractors, Norton still recommends the shots and boosters.
"We do still recommend it to reduce the risk and protect each other and our patients," Norton said. "We also highly recommend it for those who are at risk of serious complications from the SARS-COV-2 virus."
