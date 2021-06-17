LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A not guilty plea was entered by a judge Thursday morning for the man charged in the shooting death of a southern Indiana woman.
Thomas Smith was arrested last week in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in connection with the murder of Michelle Slaughter. Clarksville Police said Slaughter was shot several times June 9 at a home in the 100 block of East Harrison Street, where she died.
After the shooting, police in Bowling Green were informed that Smith may be in the area. He was found by police asleep in his truck in a hotel parking lot, where he was taken into custody. It's still unclear why Smith went to Bowling Green after the shooting, but he was eventually extradited back to Clark County, Indiana.
Smith appeared in Clark County Circuit Court on Thursday morning for the first time, where a judge entered a preliminary not guilty plea on his behalf. Smith was appointed a public defender and ordered by the judge to be held in the Clark County Jail without bond.
Related Stories:
- Suspect in Clarksville fatal shooting arrested in Bowling Green
- Police release identity of Clarksville woman who died after shooting
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.