CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Clarksville early Wednesday is behind bars after being arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The Clarksville Police Department said the shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 100 block of East Harrison Avenue, near Stansifer Avenue.
Investigators said they found a woman with several gunshot wounds. She died at the scene, according to Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer, who said a suspect was in custody but did not provide any additional details.
The Warren County, Kentucky, Sheriff's Office, however, said in a Facebook post that Bowling Green Police officers found the suspect, Thomas Smith, at a motel after learning he may have been in the area. Smith was arrested by deputies with the sheriff's department and booked into the Warren County Regional Jail where he is waiting to be extradited back to Clark County.
Smith's relationship to the victim — who has not yet been identified — remains unclear, and investigators also haven't released what might have led up to the shooting.
People who live in the area were shocked by the news. They each described the neighborhood using the same word: quiet.
"I seen the police out there with the flashlights, checking for footprints or whatever," said Debra Flynn, who lives nearby. "That was ... kind of scary — in this area anyway."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.