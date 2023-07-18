LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for Tuesday's estimated $640 million Mega Millions jackpot — one of the highest in the lottery game's history.
The numbers are: 19-22-31-37-54
Mega Ball: 18
Megaplier: 4X
The cash option for Tuesday night's jackpot is an estimated $328.5 million.
It's the seventh largest in the game's history, Mega Millions said in a statement over the weekend.
If no one hits the jackpot, it will grow again. The next drawing is set for Friday, July 21, at 11 p.m.
There hasn't been a Mega Millions winner since April 18, when the winning ticket was sold in New York.
Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
