LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for Saturday night's estimated $875 million jackpot.
The numbers are: 57-43-02-55-09 with a Powerball of 18 and a Power Play of 2X.
To check your tickets, click here.
If someone hits the jackpot, the cash value is an estimated $452.2 million. If no one hits the jackpot, the money will roll over to the next drawing.
The prize is the third highest in the history of the game. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $875 million paid out in yearly increments or a one-time lump sum before taxes.
The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion last November. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a $253 million prize.
No one has won the grand prize in the past 35 consecutive drawings. Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
