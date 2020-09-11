LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing, gaming and dining are set to open soon in Oak Grove, Kentucky, as part of a $200 million joint project with Churchill Downs and Keeneland.
The Oak Grove Racing, Gaming and Hotel, located approximately three hours southwest of Louisville, is wrapping up construction on its brand new gaming facility and hotel.
The first floor has four restaurants with a Vegas-like feel, while the gaming floor has more than 1,300 historical racing machines.
"Folks have been cooped up for a long time, so they're looking for excuses to get out," said Darole Londo, president and general manager of Oak Grove Racing, Gaming and Hotel. "And of course, we want to provide that environment for them and to do it in a safe manner."
The grand opening for the gaming facility is set for Sept. 18, with several precautions in place for COVID-19. Live harness racing will return to the facility in October and November, with the 128-room hotel and RV park also opening later this fall.
