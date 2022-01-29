LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An officer was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car on I-264 east Saturday morning.
LMPD responded to a multi-car crash on I-264 east near Poplar Level Road a little after 9:00 a.m.
As officers worked to clear the road, a car going eastbound struck two LMPD vehicles.
An officer outside the vehicles was taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be a minor injury. Another person involved in the crash was also taken to University Hospital with a minor injury.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
One lane on I-264 east near Poplar Level Road is still open.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.