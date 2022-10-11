LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Pride Center held its grand opening in Old Louisville on Tuesday, which was also National Coming Out Day.
The Louisville Pride Foundation's center has been operating for about four months at the location on South 3rd Street. It's the first LGBTQ community center the city has seen in more than 30 years.
Leaders said there is a three-part goal for the center.
"To be a safe and affirming place for the LGBTQ people and our friends and family to gather for events and programs and meetings and all sorts of things," said Mike Slaton, executive director of the Louisville Pride Foundation. "Second is to be a backbone organization to help people who are doing work that benefits the community."
The third part of the goal is to help people get services that they may be having trouble accessing.
The center will also serve as a safe gathering space for the LGBTQ community. It will offer social events, legal clinics, support groups, mental health services and more. Organizers said events include game nights, a book club, movie nights, clothing swaps, co-working and more.
The Trager Family Foundation donated $100,000 to the foundation at Tuesday's grand opening.
The building features 7,500-square-foot of space to allow for conference rooms, offices and community events.
The center will be open Monday-Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. Officials said additional hours "are planned as the center grows."
Plans for the center were announced last November.
The Pride Foundation started the Louisville Pride Festival back in 2015.
