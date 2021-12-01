LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Kentucky and southern Indiana, and health officials said many cities, including Louisville, are in the red category.
On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported more than 2,500 new cases in the commonwealth with 30 new deaths and a slight increase in the seven-day positivity rate to 8.31%.
All of those numbers are up from the previous day, and most have been climbing for days.
Similar trends are taking place in Indiana. As of Monday, there were more than 4,000 cases, and according to the state's website, there were 117 new deaths from Nov. 6-29. The seven-day positivity rate is at 12.2%, showing a steady increase since October.
Across the Louisville area, health officials are encouraging everyone to get tested before the holidays.
"We are seeing a significant number of breakthrough cases," said Dr. Sarah Moyer, Metro government's chief health strategist. "While they tend to be mild, about 25% of the deaths we have are fully-vaccinated with those two doses. So especially with the holidays coming up, if you're going to be around family members older than the age of 65, or anyone with an immune-compromised system, please test even if you are fully-vaccinated."
In Louisville, the city said cases are down from October but back to July numbers and in the red category.
Clark County, Indiana, is in the orange category, but health officials there said they're seeing a steady increase in cases.
They're also seeing an increase in testing.
Health experts are urging people to get vaccinated and to get the booster, if eligible, as soon as possible.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said anyone 18 and older should get the booster.
