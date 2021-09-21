LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In hopes of making the area safer, Louisville Metro Public Works and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are asking for the public's input on a ramp in downtown Louisville.
Officials say the Interstate 65 Brook Street Ramp "and its corresponding intersections" has one of the highest crash rates in Louisville.
The first idea is to get rid of the ramp and replace it with a five-point intersection at Jefferson and Brook Streets. The second proposed idea is to replace the ramp with a traditional four-point intersection at Liberty and Brook Streets.
The third option is leaving the ramp as it currently stands.
The virtual public meeting is being held on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. here.
