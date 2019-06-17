HARRISON, Ohio. (WDRB) -- A massive landslide near Cincinnati on Sunday forced people to evacuate their homes.
The landslide left some utility lines exposed alongside a hillside condo building.
One neighbor says the hillside has been sliding for a couple of years, and there was already a temporary fix in place when the landslide started.
Some people at the condos are being told not to return to their homes for the time being.
"It looks like a meteor came and landed and exploded and there's a big crater there," said Jennifer Ramstetter, a condo resident. "I mean, honestly, what can we do, you know? We were told we have to get out. We have to find a place to live."
Homeowners say their condo association's fight with the home builder over who is to blame could potentially go to court.
