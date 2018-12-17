NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WDRB) -- A police officer in northern Ohio took to social media to plead with a teen he ticketed for speeding.
The unnamed 18-year-old driver was going 100 miles an hour in a 65 mile-per-hour zone on State Road 10 in North Ridgeville Saturday night, when the officer stopped him.
The officer then then wrote an open letter to the teen on the North Ridgeville Police department's Facebook page.
It reads in part, "You were minutes away from creating an unspeakable Christmas tragedy. You were well on your way to killing some innocent person."
The officer went on to write these haunting words, "I can tell you dozens of stories of dead and broken 18-year-old bodies that I pulled from cars. Broken bodies that I found in front yards after crashes. Unrecognizable bodies."
The post continues, "Part of your soul disappears every time you have to tell parents their kid is dead. I hope you can envision me sitting in your kitchen-- telling your screaming mother that you have been killed."
The letter ends with, "Slow down. Please. You are not invincible. I promise."
North Ridgeville residents and thousands of others around the country are applauding the officer's letter.
