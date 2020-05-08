LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ohio Valley Wrestling could be down for the count in Kentuckiana.
The wrestling company is a breeding ground for big names such as Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Randy Orton, but management worries it may have to tap out if OVW doesn't get to put on a show soon.
The coronavirus shutdown prevents income of any kind from coming in.
Wrestling officials said they hope Gov. Andy Beshear will loosen restrictions on shows soon. If that doesn't happen, OVW could move.
OVW is being courted by other cities, including Destin, Florida.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.