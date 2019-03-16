LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County school bus driver has been arrested after a bus crash that happened while she was under the influence.
A spokesperson for Oldham County Schools confirms Lesley Harvey was arrested on Friday.
At the time of the bus crash, there were about 30 Crestwood Elementary students on board, according to district officials.
The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Friday. The accident was minor and resulted in some damage to the rear bumper of the bus. Officials say no one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
District officials contacted police and Harvey was taken into custody. Authorities say upon investigation, it appeared that Harvey was intoxicated.
Calls were made to parents and they were notified of the situation.
Harvey is being held at the Oldham County Detention Center.
She faces several charges including operating a vehicle under the influence, failure to report an accident, endangering the welfare of a minor and leaving the scene of an accident.
