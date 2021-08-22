LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats brought together an Oldham County couple that's "lucky in love."
Branden Potts and his now fiancé Brenna Parker met at a Louisville Bats game several years ago.
After Potts won the "Deal or No Deal" themed game during the Bats game on Saturday night, he told Brenna he had another surprise for her.
It was there that he proposed to her on the dugout, which received an ovation from the Bat's crowd.
And the icing on the cake for the happy couple? As part of winning the "Lucky Luggage" promotion at the game, they received free-round trip tickets to anywhere in the United States.
Perfect for a honeymoon.
