LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The historic portion of the Oldham County Courthouse is scheduled to move next week as part of a $29 million expansion project.
Wehr Constructors announced on Facebook that they will start the process of moving the courthouse on Monday afternoon between 2 and 3 p.m.
The Kentucky Administrative Office of the Court approved a two-story design for the new courthouse last year. The updated building will feature new courtrooms and offices while maintaining the historic part of the building. However, the 5,200 square foot portion will have to be slightly moved.
In February, crews began lifting the courthouse off its foundation and placing a sliding system underneath the beams.
The building will first be moved 44 feet backward, 22 feet west and 75 feet south to its new home. There, it will be renovated, and crews will construct a 47,620-square-foot addition to attach to the historic portion of the building.
Oldham County Judge-Executive Voegele said it will be a "slow process" with the building moving approximately a foot an hour.
Wehr Constructors plans to post updates on their Facebook page throughout the construction process.
Oldham County's current courthouse is the second oldest standing courthouse in Kentucky, records show, and the building is decaying.
The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.
