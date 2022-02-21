LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of the historic Oldham County Courthouse was lifted off its foundation Monday as crews prepare to move the building to its new home. Edwards Moving and Rigging placed beams under and throughout the bottom of the structure to lift it 4 feet off of the foundation.
Once the building is lifted 4 feet later this week, crews will place a sliding system underneath the beams.
"They run (the beams) from east to west, and then they run several cross loader beams the other direction, which web under the building," said Cameron Mathis, project engineer for Wehr Construction, the group overseeing the project.
The building will first be moved 44 feet backward, 22 feet west and 75 feet south to its new home. There, it will be renovated, and crews will construct a 47,620-square-foot addition to attach to the historic portion of the building.
"You're just lifting up a pile of bricks, and how they can do that slowly enough where it doesn't crack, tilt or whatever — it's just amazing, just amazing," said Wayne Morgan, who was watching the work Monday.
There are plenty of bystanders who come to watch the project daily. Melody Lindsey, who was on a walk with her grandson Monday, said she opposed the total demolition of the building.
"You can't tear buildings like this down," she said. "They're too valuable. History is too important to let go."
The courthouse is the second-oldest standing courthouse in the state of Kentucky, according to records.
The building will be moved to its new home by March 1, crews anticipate. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.
A former grocery store in Crestwood is serving as the courthouse during the remodeling process in La Grange.
Related Stories:
- Historic portion of Oldham County Courthouse to be relocated next month
- State approves $29M, 2-story design for new Oldham County Courthouse
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.