LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The historic portion of the Oldham County Courthouse will be moving in the coming weeks as part of a $29 million project.
Oldham County's current courthouse is the second oldest standing courthouse in Kentucky, records show, and the building is decaying.
Officials had weighed either a three-story structure that included a portion of the historic building or a two-story design that required demolition of the old structure.
The Kentucky Administrative Office of the Court approved a two-story design last year. The updated building will feature new courtrooms and offices while maintaining the historic part of the building. However, the 5,200 square foot portion will have to be slightly moved.
Oldham County Judge-Executive David Voegele said a moving company plans to begin lifting the courthouse next week, which will likely be a two-day process.
Once the courthouse is raised, the company will then set up its "slide system," which is expected to take seven to nine days.
If it doesn't rain or snow, crews plans to begin moving the courthouse toward the fencing along Jefferson Street on March 1, to make room for the 47,620 square foot addition.
Voegele said it will be a "slow process" with the building moving approximately a foot an hour.
Wehr Constructors plans to post updates on their Facebook page throughout the construction process.
After the building is moved, a concrete pad will be built in the middle of the courthouse property, which the building will eventually sit on, Voegele said.
Once it is moved to face the appropriate direction, the rest of the building will be demolished, and work on the new building will start.
"The building being saved and moved will serve as the entrance to a new two-story addition which will span most of the block between First and Second Streets," Voegele said.
The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2023. A former grocery store in Crestwood is serving as the courthouse during the remodeling process in La Grange.
