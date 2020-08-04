LA GRANGE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Fair kicked off Tuesday night, despite the health department's recommendation to cancel it.
Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele and Oldham County Health Department officials have encouraged residents to avoid the fair.
"We think it's an unnecessary event," Voegele said. "We think it's an event that's designed to bring a lot of people into a small space. We just don't think it's possible to avoid risk in this circumstance."
The fair board plans to follow its COVID-19 safety plan, which includes taking everyone's names and contact information upon entry, plus mandatory masks.
On Tuesday night, fairgoers had to pass a temperature check before entering, rides and booths were spread out and hand sanitizing stations lined the midway.
WDRB observed most, but not all fairgoers, wearing masks at the event.
Steve Heggie, a spokesman for the Oldham County Fair Board, said visitors were told to stay six feet apart from others.
"There's only (one) thing to fear, is fear itself out here," Heggie said. "Life's got to go on; you've got to move on. We've done everything as much as possible to make it safe for you, the fairgoer."
The fair runs through Saturday night.
