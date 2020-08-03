LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Fairgrounds will open its gates at 4 p.m. Tuesday for the 87th Oldham County Fair despite push back from the county health department and Judge-Executive David Voegele.
A representative from the fair board said board members are confident that guests will be safe from contracting COVID-19 because of the plan it developed.
"We're looking for the safety of the people of Oldham County and the people who come in because it's their fair," fair board spokesman Steve Heggie said.
Each guest will be required to have their temperature taken upon entry and must provide their name and contact information. They'll also be required to wear a mask and socially distance on the fairgrounds.
The fair board said the masks and social distancing will prevent the spread of the virus, and the requirement to provide contact information will help with contact tracing if an outbreak did happen.
Among other things, ride operators will sanitize the surfaces of the ride after each use.
"We'd like to have a good crowd so everyone can have a good time and enjoy some time outside, but we've got to keep everyone safe," Heggie said. "That's our No. 1 priority right now."
The Oldham County Health Department and Voegele both advised against the idea. The county leaders fear enforcement of the guidelines will be difficult and believe the risk is not worth having the event at this time.
"We think it's an unnecessary event," Voegele said. "We think it's an event that's designed to bring a lot of people into a small space. We just don't think it's possible to avoid risk in this circumstance."
Voegele said he won't be attending the fair and even went as far to discourage others from attending.
"We're encouraging people to just avoid the fair this year," he said.
Despite all of that, the fair board believes the event will go off without a hitch.
"Their caution is well-founded because of today's environment, but I think we're going to pull it off because we do have a plan," Heggie said.
The fairground gates open at 4 p.m. Tuesday, and the midway opens at 5 p.m. Entry is $15 per person.
