LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first public listening session was held on Tuesday night for a new library in Oldham County.
Goshen will soon be home to a brand new library. The current library branch got started in the 1980s, using what was originally a dairy barn that’s more than 100 years old.
“We're excited to finally be able to offer Goshen the library services that they've needed and deserved for years and years now, and I think it's going to be a great opportunity for the whole community," Jessica Powell, director of the Oldham County Public Library, previously said.
The site, which is off Highway 42 about a mile from the current location, will be five times the size of the current library on Harmony Landing Road.
The new space in position thanks in part to a $3.2 million grant from the Kentucky Department for Libraries & Archives.
"There's going to be outdoor spaces to coordinate with indoor spaces," the South Oldham Library branch manager Julie Wilson said. "So we want to get the public feedback about that and just what they want their library to be like."
Officials plan to design the library this year, break ground in early 2023 and open the new facility in 2024.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.