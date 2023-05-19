LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County nonprofit will raffle rare bourbon to support graduating seniors going to college.
The Trent DiGiuro Foundation and Elizabethtown-based nonprofit Give 270 are partnering for the online charity raffle.
There will be rare valuable bourbon prizes, including bottles of Pappy Van Winkle Family Reverse, up for grabs.
Raffle tickets cost $100 each. Proceeds will be used for different scholarship initiatives for student-athletes in Oldham County.
The raffle is in honor of former University of Kentucky football player Trent DiGiuro.
The South Oldham High School graduate died three days before his 21st birthday in 1994.
The raffle will go live on Wednesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. There are 2,500 tickets available for the drawing. To buy a ticket, click here.
For more information about the Trent DiGiuro Foundation, click here.
Here are the bourbon set prizes:
- A six-bottle set of Van Winkle Bourbon, including an Old Rip Van Winkle, 10-year; Van Winkle Special Reserve, 12-year Lot “B”; Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve, 15-year, 20-year and 23- year; and a Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye, 13-year.
- A seven-bottle Weller vertical, including a WL Weller BTAC 2022, Weller Special Reserve, an Antique 107, a 12-year, a Full Proof, a C.Y.P.B. and a Single Barrel.
- A Buffalo Trace package, including a bottle of Sazerac Rye, Eagle Rare, Buffalo Trace, EH Taylor Small Batch, Blanton’s, Hancock's President’s Reserve, Elmer T Lee, Single Oak Project, Ancient Age and five distinct bottles of Benchmark.
