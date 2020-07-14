LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools will require students and staff to wear a mask when the school year begins.
The school board unanimously passed the new temporary policy into its dress code on Tuesday night.
All K-12 students will have to wear a mask during school hours, while on the bus, in hallways and whenever social distancing isn't possible. The mandate also includes teachers and other staff members. Schools can make certain exceptions for those with certain health conditions.
District leaders also addressed the community's concerns with rising case numbers and said its back to school plans are subject to change.
"I don't have a Magic 8-Ball. The board doesn't have a Magic 8-Ball," said Superintendent Greg Schultz. "We will make the best decisions based on data and on the information that we have at hand."
The board also approved a virtual academy for students who don't want to return to school buildings. Oldham County Schools' first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 12.
